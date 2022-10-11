PTA will introduce LFD system to control frauds

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will introduce a Live Finger Detector (LFD) system to eradicate silicon thumbs in order to control SIM frauds and other cyber-crimes.

Official documents revealed that criminals usually use different modus operandi to lure innocent people on social media networks and deposit their hard-earned money into their bank accounts.

Major tools used in these frauds are mobile SIMs which is activated fraudulently by using different techniques like silicon thumb impression etc and it is the mandate of the PTA to check and monitor illegal SIMs biometric verification under Section-17 of PECA-2016 (unauthorised issuance of SIM cards).

Further, such offences are dealt under Section-13 (Electronic Forgery) Section-14 (Electronic Fraud), Section-16 (Unauthorized use of Identity Information), and Section-17 (Issues of illegal SIMs) of the PECA-2016.

The documents further maintained that FIA Cybercrime Wing being an Investigation Agency has taken serious steps in these matters.

During the current year, CCW-FIA has received 21,259 complaints of financial fraud which is a criminal offence under sections 13, 14 of PECA-2016. Out of 21,259 complaints, 3,894 were converted into regular enquiries and 352 cases were registered, whereas, 415 accused were arrested. In 2021, the FIA Cybercrime Wing registered 3,894 enquiries, 652 cases, and 703 accused were arrested.

During the current year, Cybercrime Wing FIA registered 33 cases and 69 accused were arrested. 1n 2021, 22 cases were registered and 53 accused were arrested under section 17 (Issuance of illegal SIMs) of PECA-2016. Cases are registered under the relevant provisions of the PECA-2016 against the beholders/users of such SIMs. Criminal proceedings are also initiated against the facilitator/abettor in such cases like, franchise owner etc.

The documents further revealed that crackdown operations are conducted against the sellers/buyers of silicon thumbs. PTA will introduce a Live Finger Detector (LFD) system to eradicate silicon thumbs. The database of IMEIs has been maintained to identify and report to PTA for permanently blocking the mobile set.

