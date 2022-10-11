AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTA will introduce LFD system to control frauds

Tahir Amin Published 11 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will introduce a Live Finger Detector (LFD) system to eradicate silicon thumbs in order to control SIM frauds and other cyber-crimes.

Official documents revealed that criminals usually use different modus operandi to lure innocent people on social media networks and deposit their hard-earned money into their bank accounts.

Major tools used in these frauds are mobile SIMs which is activated fraudulently by using different techniques like silicon thumb impression etc and it is the mandate of the PTA to check and monitor illegal SIMs biometric verification under Section-17 of PECA-2016 (unauthorised issuance of SIM cards).

Further, such offences are dealt under Section-13 (Electronic Forgery) Section-14 (Electronic Fraud), Section-16 (Unauthorized use of Identity Information), and Section-17 (Issues of illegal SIMs) of the PECA-2016.

The documents further maintained that FIA Cybercrime Wing being an Investigation Agency has taken serious steps in these matters.

During the current year, CCW-FIA has received 21,259 complaints of financial fraud which is a criminal offence under sections 13, 14 of PECA-2016. Out of 21,259 complaints, 3,894 were converted into regular enquiries and 352 cases were registered, whereas, 415 accused were arrested. In 2021, the FIA Cybercrime Wing registered 3,894 enquiries, 652 cases, and 703 accused were arrested.

During the current year, Cybercrime Wing FIA registered 33 cases and 69 accused were arrested. 1n 2021, 22 cases were registered and 53 accused were arrested under section 17 (Issuance of illegal SIMs) of PECA-2016. Cases are registered under the relevant provisions of the PECA-2016 against the beholders/users of such SIMs. Criminal proceedings are also initiated against the facilitator/abettor in such cases like, franchise owner etc.

The documents further revealed that crackdown operations are conducted against the sellers/buyers of silicon thumbs. PTA will introduce a Live Finger Detector (LFD) system to eradicate silicon thumbs. The database of IMEIs has been maintained to identify and report to PTA for permanently blocking the mobile set.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTA FIA cyber crimes SIM frauds social media networks

Comments

1000 characters

PTA will introduce LFD system to control frauds

PM terms Thar power project ‘game-changer’

Govt getting $4bn as bonds take battering after floods: SBP

Debt rescheduling: ‘Won’t go to Paris Club,’ says Dar

World Bank, IMF see rising risks of global recession

Five export sectors: ECC approves continuation of regionally competitive power tariff

Net metering: Nepra to protect interests of ‘all’ consumers

New scheme for traders on the cards

Army chief’s appointment: President for ‘broader consultation’

MQM’s Tessori sworn-in as Sindh Governor

Arrest warrant for Interior Minister: ACE team says Islamabad police not cooperating

Read more stories