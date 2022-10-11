AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Limited                         03-10-2022   11-10-2022                                   11-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Limited        04-10-2022   11-10-2022    15% (F),10% B   30-Sep-22      11-10-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited               04-10-2022   11-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company 
Limited                         05-10-2022   12-10-2022    30% (F)         03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Emco Industries Limited         05-10-2022   12-10-2022    5% (F)          03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Sui Northern Gas 
Pipelines Limited               10-10-2022   12-10-2022    25% (i)         06-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Limited      06-10-2022   13-10-2022    50% (F)         04-10-2022     13-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                         07-10-2022   14-10-2022                                   14-10-2022
MACPAC Films Limited            07-10-2022   14-10-2022    10% (F)         05-10-2022     14-10-2022
Arif Habib Limited              08-10-2022   15-10-2022    60% (F)         06-10-2022     15-10-2022
Good Luck Industries Ltd.       08-10-2022   15-10-2022    30% (F)         06-10-2022     15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Limited         09-10-2022   15-10-2022                                   15-10-2022
Pakistan Synthetics 
Limited                         10-10-2022   17-10-2022    NIL                            17-10-2022
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Limited                   10-10-2022   17-10-2022    NIL                            17-10-2022
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited     10-10-2022   17-10-2022    NIL                            17-10-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur 
Limited                         11-10-2022   17-10-2022                                   17-10-2022
The Hub Power Company 
Limited                         13-10-2022   17-10-2022    155% (i)        11-10-2022
Nishat Power Limited            11-10-2022   18-10-2022    25% (F)         07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Interloop Limited               11-10-2022   18-10-2022    20% (F),
4% (B)                          07-10-2022   18-10-2022
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd              11-10-2022   18-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
Fauji Foods Limited             12-10-2022   18-10-2022                                   18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico 
PK Limited                      12-10-2022   18-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan 
Limited                         12-10-2022   19-10-2022    15% (F)         10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Limited            12-10-2022   19-10-2022    NIL                            19-10-2022
National Refinery Limited       12-10-2022   19-10-2022    150% (F)        10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Limited         13-10-2022   19-10-2022    NIL                            19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Limited           12-10-2022   20-10-2022    NIL                            20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Limited             13-10-2022   20-10-2022    60% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Limited          13-10-2022   20-10-2022    150% (F)        11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Limited          13-10-2022   20-10-2022    20% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Thal Limited                    14-10-2022   20-10-2022    50% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
National Foods Limited          14-10-2022   20-10-2022    100% (F)        12-10-2022     20-10-2022
AN Textile Mills Limited        14-10-2022   20-10-2022    Nil                            20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics 
Limited                         14-10-2022   20-10-2022    15% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries 
Limited                         4-10-2022    0-10-2022    25% B            2-10-2022     20-10-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills 
Limited                         07-10-2022   21-10-2022    100% (F)        05-10-2022     21-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills 
Limited                         13-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Limited        14-10-2022   21-10-2022    50% (F)         12-10-2022     21-10-2022
First National Bank 
Modaraba                        14-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Altern Energy Limited           14-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Pak Elektron Limited            15-10-2022   21-10-2022                                   21-10-2022
Fauji Cement Company 
Limited                         15-10-2022   21-10-2022    12.5% (B)       13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical 
Industries Limited              15-10-2022   21-10-2022    80% (F)         13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) 
Limited                         15-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd.                15-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Limited            16-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Calcorp Limited                 14-10-2022   22-10-2022    NIL                            22-10-2022
Escorts Investment Bank
 Limited                        15-10-2022   22-10-2022    NIL                            22-10-2022
786 Investments Limited         15-10-2022   22-10-2022    NIL                            22-10-2022
Macter International 
Limited                         15-10-2022   22-10-2022    15% (F)         13-10-2022     22-10-2022
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib 
Ltd.                            12-10-2022   24-10-2022
Matco Foods Limited             17-10-2022   24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment 
Bank Ltd.                       17-10-2022   24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Limited             17-10-2022   24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                 17-10-2022   24-10-2022    10% (F)         13-10-2022     24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Limited         18-10-2022   24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
Shezan International 
Limited                         18-10-2022   24-10-2022    50% (F)         14-10-2022     24-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills 
Limited                         17-10-2022   25-10-2022    20% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Biafo Industries Limited        17-10-2022   25-10-2022    23% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                 18-10-2022   25-10-2022    25% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills 
Limited                         18-10-2022   25-10-2022    20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products 
Limited                         18-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Limited          18-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Hum Network Limited             18-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Pakistan International 
Bulk Terminal                   18-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Next Capital Limited            18-10-2022   25-10-2022    15% B           14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company 
Limited                         19-10-2022   25-10-2022    100% (F)        17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills 
Limited                         19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills 
Limited                         19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills 
Limited                         19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Limited            19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies 
Limited                         19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Limited       19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.              19-10-2022   25-10-2022    10% (F)         17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited      19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Sally Textile Mills 
Limited                         16-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Dawood Equities Limited         16-10-2022   26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
Security Papers Limited         17-10-2022   26-10-2022    100% (F)        13-10-2022     26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Limited      18-10-2022   26-10-2022    40% (F)         14-10-2022     26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited         18-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Towellers Limited               19-10-2022   26-10-2022    100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Limited                 19-10-2022   26-10-2022    100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills 
Limited                         19-10-2022   26-10-2022    40 (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                  19-10-2022   26-10-2022    12% (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum 
Limited                         19-10-2022   26-10-2022    5% (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares               19-10-2022   26-10-2022    5%                             26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Limited       19-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Arpak International 
Investments Ltd.                19-10-2022   26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod               19-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
K-Electric Limited              20-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan 
Limited                         20-10-2022   26-10-2022    40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering 
Works Limited                   20-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Limited        20-10-2022   26-10-2022    29.10 (ii)      18-10-2022     26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba              20-10-2022   26-10-2022    9% (F)          18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills 
Limited                         20-10-2022   26-10-2022    100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries 
Limited                         20-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing 
Company Limited                 20-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Premium Textile Mills 
Limited                         20-10-2022   26-10-2022    500% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ghani Glass Limited             20-10-2022   26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
Ghani Value Glass Limited       20-10-2022   26-10-2022    20% (B)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba              20-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited      20-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
First Elite Capital 
Modaraba                        20-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Limited       20-10-2022   26-10-2022    40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Limited         20-10-2022   26-10-2022    100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd.                      20-10-2022   26-10-2022    75% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile Mills 
Limited                         20-10-2022   26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
Dewan Cement Limited            20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors 
Limited                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Limited             20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber 
Co. Ltd                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    30% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills 
Limited                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    715% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Limited        20-10-2022   27-10-2022    330% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills 
Limited                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    214.5% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Colony Textile Mills 
Limited                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Limited                   20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile 
Mills Limited                   20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile 
Mills Limited                   20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Limited     20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                  20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Limited       20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Limited         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Landmark Spinning 
Industries Limited              20-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Javedan Corporation 
Limited                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL &
ALLIED PROUDCTS LTD.            20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
INVEST CAP INVESTMENT
BANK LIMITED                    20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Limited      20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Limited          20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .                20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted        20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba        20-10-2022   27-10-2022    3.744% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Limited          20-10-2022   27-10-2022    20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Limited      20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills 
Limited                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills 
Limited                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    7.5% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
TPL Corp Limited                20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
TPL Properties Limited          20-10-2022   27-10-2022    10% B           18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company 
Limited                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Limited                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Limited        20-10-2022   27-10-2022    10% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
 Modaraba                       20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services 
Pak Ltd                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills 
Limited                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    10% B           18-10-2022     28-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills 
Limited                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Flying Cement Company 
Limited                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Dost Steels Limited             20-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited                         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
First Fidelity Leasing 
Modaraba                        21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Limited         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    200% (F),20% B  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Limited           21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
International Knitwear 
Limited                         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    7.5% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills 
Limited                         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Limited      21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company 
Limited                         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Limited       21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate 
Limited                         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Limited         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    15% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba          21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries 
Limited                         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    20% (F) 25% (B) 19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited                         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Limited          21-10-2022   27-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile 
Mills Limited                   21-10-2022   27-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Limited        21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Limited       21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills 
Limited                         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Limited                21-10-2022   27-10-2022                                   27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Limited            21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Limited            21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company 
Limited                         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving 
Mills Limited                   21-10-2022   27-10-2022    50% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills 
Limited                         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Limited           21-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel 
Corporation Ltd                 21-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills 
Limited                         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Bilal Fibres Limited            21-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills 
Limited                         22-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
S.G. Power Limited              24-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA            15-10-2022   28-10-2022    55% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement 
Company Limited                 15-10-2022   28-10-2022    10% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ecopack Limited                 15-10-2022   28-10-2022    15% (B)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba            18-10-2022   28-10-2022    4.5% (F)        14-10-2022     25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba            18-10-2022   28-10-2022    20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills 
Limited                         19-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL `                          28-10-2022
First Credit and 
Investment Bank Limited         20-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Amtex Limited                   20-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Limited         20-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Imperial Limited                20-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Masood Textile Mills 
Limited                         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
AEL Textiles Limited            21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Sana Industries Limited         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills 
Limited                         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.                21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Security Leasing 
Corporation Limited             21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
The Organic Meat Company 
Limited                         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    9.75% B         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Limited.              21-10-2022   28-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Limited             21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels 
Developers Limited              21-10-2022   28-10-2022    15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Limited        21-10-2022   28-10-2022    20% (F),
20% B                           19-10-2022   28-10-2022
Hala Enterprises Limited        21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Khyber Tobacco Company 
Limited                         21-10-2022   28-10-2022                                   28-10-2022
Service Industries 
Textiles Limited                21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Bunnys Limited                  21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Nadeem Textile Mills 
Limited                         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    60% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Modaraba Al-Mali                21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Limited            21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                    21-10-2022   28-10-2022    20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Limited         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Limited       21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Leather Up Limited              21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
First Capital Securities
 Corporation                    21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Limited         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD                     21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Safe Mix Concrete Limited       21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) 
Limited                         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Limited            21-10-2022   28-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
First National Equities 
Limited                         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Limited      21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Shifa International 
Hospitals Limited               21-10-2022   28-10-2022    15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghani Global Glass Limited      21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Power Cement Limited            21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Quetta Textile Mills 
Limited                         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Redco Textiles Limited          21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Crescent Jute Products 
Limited                         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
G3 Technologies Limited         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Bela Automotives Limited        21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Ghani Global Holdings 
Limited                         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Maqbool Textile Mills 
Limited                         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dar-es-Salaam Textile 
Mills Limited                   21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Loads Limited                   21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Husein Industries Limited       21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Media Times Limited             21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
First Capital Equities 
Limited                         21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
United Distributors 
Pakistan Limited                22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Limited                   22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
B.F. Modaraba                   22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Air Link Communication 
Limited                         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    10% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd.      22-10-2022   28-10-2022    72.50% (F)      20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Wah Noble Chemicals 
Limited                         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Trust Securities & 
Brokerage Limited               22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Ghandhara Nissan Limited        22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Limited      22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Zahidjee Textile Mills 
Limited                         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    10% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghandhara Industries 
Limited                         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Limited         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
United Brands Limited           22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited      22-10-2022   28-10-2022    20% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial 
Chemicals Limited               22-10-2022   28-10-2022    15% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Husein Industries Limited       22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Limited          22-10-2022   28-10-2022    10% (F)
10% (B)                         20-10-2022   28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange 
Limited                         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd           22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics International 
Limited                         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Kohinoor Industries 
Limited                         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Kohinoor Power Company 
Limited                         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
AKD SCEURITIES LIMITED          22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills 
Limited                         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Arif Habib Corporation 
Limited                         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    40% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail 
Mills Limited                   22-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
The Searle Company Limited      22-10-2022   28-10-2022    25% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Limited           22-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Saritow Spinning Mills 
Limited                         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
AKD SCEURITIES LIMITED          22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
PAKISTAN NATIONAL
SHIPPING CORP                   22-10-2022   28-10-2022    50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba        22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Limited       22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL PREFERENCE
SHARES (ASLPS)                  22-10-2022   28-10-2022    Rs. 1.18*       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL CONVT
CUM. PREF (ASLCPS)              22-10-2022   28-10-2022    Rs. 1.17*       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd.                   24-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
D.S. Industries Limited         24-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Limited         19-10-2022   29-10-2022    130% (F)        17-10-2022     28-10-2022
Hafiz Limited                   22-10-2022   29-10-2022    20% (F)         20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Data Agro Limited               22-10-2022   30-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
S.S.Oil Mills Limited           24-10-2022   30-10-2022    50% (F)         20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited              22-10-2022   31-10-2022    NIL                            31-10-2022
First Paramount Modaraba        24-10-2022   31-10-2022    NIL                            31-10-2022
Image Pakistan Limited          24-10-2022   31-10-2022    15% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
First Tri-Star Modaraba         24-10-2022   31-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Tri-Star Mutual Fund 
Limited                         24-10-2022   31-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Tri-Star Power Limited          24-10-2022   31-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills 
Limited                         27-10-2022   31-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Idrees Textile Mills 
Limited                         25-10-2022   01-11-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba          26-10-2022   08-11-2022    10% B           24-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Limited                15-11-2022   21-11-2022    10% (B)         11-11-2022
Equity Modarba 1st.             11-Dec-2022  22-Dec-2022   NIL                           22-Dec-2022
Summit Bank Limited                                                                       27-10-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

As per company announcement *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

