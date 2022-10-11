KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan
Limited 03-10-2022 11-10-2022 11-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Limited 04-10-2022 11-10-2022 15% (F),10% B 30-Sep-22 11-10-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited 04-10-2022 11-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company
Limited 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 30% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022
Emco Industries Limited 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 5% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Limited 10-10-2022 12-10-2022 25% (i) 06-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Limited 06-10-2022 13-10-2022 50% (F) 04-10-2022 13-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited 07-10-2022 14-10-2022 14-10-2022
MACPAC Films Limited 07-10-2022 14-10-2022 10% (F) 05-10-2022 14-10-2022
Arif Habib Limited 08-10-2022 15-10-2022 60% (F) 06-10-2022 15-10-2022
Good Luck Industries Ltd. 08-10-2022 15-10-2022 30% (F) 06-10-2022 15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Limited 09-10-2022 15-10-2022 15-10-2022
Pakistan Synthetics
Limited 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Limited 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited 11-10-2022 17-10-2022 17-10-2022
The Hub Power Company
Limited 13-10-2022 17-10-2022 155% (i) 11-10-2022
Nishat Power Limited 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 25% (F) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022
Interloop Limited 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 20% (F),
4% (B) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
Fauji Foods Limited 12-10-2022 18-10-2022 18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico
PK Limited 12-10-2022 18-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan
Limited 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 15% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Limited 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 NIL 19-10-2022
National Refinery Limited 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 150% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Limited 13-10-2022 19-10-2022 NIL 19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Limited 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 NIL 20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Limited 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 60% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Limited 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 150% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Limited 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 20% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022
Thal Limited 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 50% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022
National Foods Limited 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 100% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022
AN Textile Mills Limited 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 Nil 20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics
Limited 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 15% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries
Limited 4-10-2022 0-10-2022 25% B 2-10-2022 20-10-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills
Limited 07-10-2022 21-10-2022 100% (F) 05-10-2022 21-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills
Limited 13-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Limited 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 50% (F) 12-10-2022 21-10-2022
First National Bank
Modaraba 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Altern Energy Limited 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Pak Elektron Limited 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 21-10-2022
Fauji Cement Company
Limited 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 12.5% (B) 13-10-2022 21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical
Industries Limited 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 80% (F) 13-10-2022 21-10-2022
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
Limited 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd. 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Limited 16-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Calcorp Limited 14-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
Escorts Investment Bank
Limited 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
786 Investments Limited 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
Macter International
Limited 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 15% (F) 13-10-2022 22-10-2022
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib
Ltd. 12-10-2022 24-10-2022
Matco Foods Limited 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd. 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Limited 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Limited 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
Shezan International
Limited 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 50% (F) 14-10-2022 24-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills
Limited 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022
Biafo Industries Limited 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 23% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 25% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills
Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products
Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Hum Network Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Next Capital Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 15% B 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company
Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills
Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills
Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills
Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies
Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 10% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Sally Textile Mills
Limited 16-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Dawood Equities Limited 16-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022
Security Papers Limited 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 13-10-2022 26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Limited 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 14-10-2022 26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Towellers Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil
Company Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills
Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 40 (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 12% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum
Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% 26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Arpak International
Investments Ltd. 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
K-Electric Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan
Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering
Works Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 29.10 (ii) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 9% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries
Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Premium Textile Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 500% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Ghani Glass Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022
Ghani Value Glass Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 20% (B) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
First Elite Capital
Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd. 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 75% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022
Dewan Cement Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Co. Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 30% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 715% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 330% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 214.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Colony Textile Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Landmark Spinning
Industries Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Javedan Corporation
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL &
ALLIED PROUDCTS LTD. 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
INVEST CAP INVESTMENT
BANK LIMITED 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD . 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 3.744% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
TPL Corp Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
TPL Properties Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services
Pak Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 28-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Flying Cement Company
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Dost Steels Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
First Fidelity Leasing
Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 200% (F),20% B 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
International Knitwear
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 25% (B) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile
Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
At-Tahur Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving
Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 50% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Bilal Fibres Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills
Limited 22-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
S.G. Power Limited 24-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 55% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement
Company Limited 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022
Ecopack Limited 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (B) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 4.5% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills
Limited 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL ` 28-10-2022
First Credit and
Investment Bank Limited 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Amtex Limited 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Limited 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Imperial Limited 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Masood Textile Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
AEL Textiles Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Sana Industries Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Security Leasing
Corporation Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
The Organic Meat Company
Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 9.75% B 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Limited. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F),
20% B 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Hala Enterprises Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Khyber Tobacco Company
Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 28-10-2022
Service Industries
Textiles Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Bunnys Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Nadeem Textile Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 60% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Modaraba Al-Mali 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Leather Up Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
First Capital Securities
Corporation 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Safe Mix Concrete Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries)
Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
First National Equities
Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Shifa International
Hospitals Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Ghani Global Glass Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Power Cement Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Quetta Textile Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Redco Textiles Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Crescent Jute Products
Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
G3 Technologies Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Bela Automotives Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Ghani Global Holdings
Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Maqbool Textile Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Loads Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Husein Industries Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Media Times Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
First Capital Equities
Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
United Distributors
Pakistan Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
B.F. Modaraba 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Air Link Communication
Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd. 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 72.50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Wah Noble Chemicals
Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Trust Securities &
Brokerage Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Ghandhara Nissan Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Zahidjee Textile Mills
Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Ghandhara Industries
Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 5% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
United Brands Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Husein Industries Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F)
10% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics International
Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Kohinoor Industries
Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Kohinoor Power Company
Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
AKD SCEURITIES LIMITED 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills
Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 5% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Arif Habib Corporation
Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 40% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail
Mills Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
The Searle Company Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 25% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Saritow Spinning Mills
Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
AKD SCEURITIES LIMITED 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
PAKISTAN NATIONAL
SHIPPING CORP 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL PREFERENCE
SHARES (ASLPS) 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Rs. 1.18* 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL CONVT
CUM. PREF (ASLCPS) 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Rs. 1.17* 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd. 24-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
D.S. Industries Limited 24-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Limited 19-10-2022 29-10-2022 130% (F) 17-10-2022 28-10-2022
Hafiz Limited 22-10-2022 29-10-2022 20% (F) 20-10-2022 27-10-2022
Data Agro Limited 22-10-2022 30-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
S.S.Oil Mills Limited 24-10-2022 30-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 27-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited 22-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 31-10-2022
First Paramount Modaraba 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 31-10-2022
Image Pakistan Limited 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 15% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
First Tri-Star Modaraba 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Tri-Star Mutual Fund
Limited 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Tri-Star Power Limited 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills
Limited 27-10-2022 31-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Idrees Textile Mills
Limited 25-10-2022 01-11-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba 26-10-2022 08-11-2022 10% B 24-10-2022 27-10-2022
At-Tahur Limited 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 10% (B) 11-11-2022
Equity Modarba 1st. 11-Dec-2022 22-Dec-2022 NIL 22-Dec-2022
Summit Bank Limited 27-10-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
As per company announcement *
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments