Nine killed as roof collapses in Chilas

Nine members of a family were killed after the roof of a house collapsed in the Bunar Das area of Chilas on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

The incident occurred 30km away from Chilas and the area is near the Karakoram Highway.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief and offered condolences to the bereaved family while reacting to the incident.

“We share the grief of the bereaved family and extend our condolences to them,” the premier said in a tweet.

He also prayed for the departed souls.

Recent floods triggered by heavy rains have killed at least 308 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, shows the National Disaster Management Authority data released on October 8. It damaged at least 91,463 houses.