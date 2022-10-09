AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
UNGA adopts resolution expressing support for flood-hit Pakistan

INP Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution expressing support for Pakistan and strengthening of emergency relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction and prevention in the wake of the recent devastating floods.

The resolution was proposed by Pakistan and cosponsored by 151 countries to demonstrate solidarity with millions of people in Pakistan affected by the recent devastating floods.

While introducing the resolution, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative at UN Munir Akram highlighted that Pakistan is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, even though our carbon emissions are less than 1% of global emissions. He also expressed Pakistan’s gratitude to all those who have provided assistance and referred to the up-scaled Flash Appeal and the preparation of a Plan for Reconstruction with resilience.

He asked for continuous support for Pakistan on grounds of solidarity and climate justice.

PM Shehbaz urges world to 'do more' to help flood-ravaged Pakistan in UNGA address

The President of the UNGA expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan and reminded them that a “climate catastrophe” is still unfolding in Pakistan, which he called an “epic tragedy.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recalled his recent visit to Pakistan and graphically described the disaster, and courage of the Pakistani people. He said massive needs require massive support.

Citing “climate injustice”, the Secretary-General said that Pakistan is paying a “supersized price” for a climate emergency it did relatively little to create.

