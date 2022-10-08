AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Do not get distracted by political wrangling: COAS tells cadets

  • Advises passing-out parade of the 146th PMA Long Course at Pakistan Military Academy to respect the democratic institutions
BR Web Desk Published October 8, 2022 Updated October 8, 2022 02:08pm
Follow us

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has urged the passing-out parade of the 146th PMA Long Course at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul not to get distracted by "fake news and political wrangling" in the country.

In his address to the cadets, the COAS also advised them to respect the democratic institutions and be always ready to defend the territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitution of Pakistan.

The army chief stressed for developing a mechanism for resolving all bilateral issues peacefully.

"As opposed to fighting each other, we should collectively fight hunger, poverty, illiteracy, population explosion, climate change and disease," he said.

Armed forces to stay out of politics, says COAS

COAS Bajwa further warned that the world has changed, "so should we as the price of status quo will be devastating for all of us".

However, he said Pakistan's desire for peace should not be construed as its weakness.

"No one should make any mistake about our collective resolve to defend our core interests and every inch of the motherland," he said.

Pakistan is a peace-loving country, the COAS said, adding that in the quest for peace, it has extended sincere efforts to evolve good relations with all its neighbours and regional countries.

“We are trying our best to break the political logjam which has denied the countries of South Asia to move forward and resolve all regional and bilateral issues in a peaceful and dignified manner.”

Pakistan COAS COAS Bajwa

Comments

1000 characters

Do not get distracted by political wrangling: COAS tells cadets

Approaching Paris Club not in Pakistan’s interest: Dar

PM Shehbaz lambasts Imran for ‘buying five votes’

Dar touts ‘charter of economy’ idea, challenges Moody’s

FO rules out any theft of diplomatic cipher

Exemption to capacity payment cut: PQEPC accuses CPPA-G of ignoring PM’s orders

UN seeks more money for poor states

POS integration mandatory by 10th: FBR notifies list of 85 unregistered retailers

12 uplift projects worth Rs599bn approved by Ecnec

New leaked audiotape reveals IK’s ‘Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq’ anti-PDM strategy

Read more stories