DIG IT Sindh laud EVS of KATI

KARACHI: DIG, IT Sindh Capt Parvez Ahmad Chandio (retd) has said that Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) is the first industrial association to introduce the Employees Verification System (EVS) app in collaboration with the Sindh police.

The movement of 1.5 million employees is a major activity in the Korangi Industrial Area. This system will make it easier to identify people involved in crime.

Speaking at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Parvez Ahmed Chandio said that we are also contacting other associations so that the record of the people employed in their industries can be compiled.

This system will not only verify the involvement of people in crimes during employment but also immediately issue an alert in case of any future crime of any employee. He said that the credit for developing this system goes to Project Director Tabasum Abbasi, who worked day and night to develop an effective system that will help establish an atmosphere of law and order in the megacity.

DIG-IT Sindh said that they will continue to bring innovation to this system with time. He said that the police are making full use of information technology and will soon introduce international standard projects to the public which will help in establishing law and order in the megacity.

“We want to strengthen the prosecution sector to provide transparent investigations in the courts leading to harsher punishments for the accused and speedy justice for innocent people.” He said that the public will see a change in the performance of the police in the next one and a half months.

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that Karachi is the commercial hub of Pakistan and its business hub is Korangi Association. More than 1.5 million employees commute daily to Korangi for employment.

Through the Employees Verification System, the criminal elements sheltering in the city will be identified, and the accused hiding under the guise of workers can be brought to justice. President KATI said that KATI is the first industrial association that is introducing a system of verification of employees for the business community. He said that we will be able to set the goals of development only by adopting modern innovations.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that this system will be provided to the HR department of the industries having more than 150 employees of KATI, while the industries having less than 150 employees will benefit from the data system in KATI.

The participation of the Sindh Police in the implementation of this system is commendable. Zubair Chhaya, CEO of KITE Limited, said that on November 21, 2019, he first came to know about this system and was very impressed. Previously, employers had no way to verify the criminal records of employees.

However, through the Employee Verification System, employers will now be protected from hiring criminals by using instant technology, fingerprint and face recognition. He said that KATI is bearing all the cost of this system itself, while this facility will be provided free of charge to the members.

Zubair Chhaya said that the city is still missing the Safe City project. If there was a safe city project in the city, the incident at Fire Brigade on Bilal Chowrangi would not have happened. He said that technology is the future and we have to take full advantage of it.

Chairman Standing Committee Danish Khan said that now is the time to take full advantage of information and technology.

The crime rate is increasing rapidly in Karachi, and through the use of technology and projects like Safe City, the culprits can be brought to justice in time. He said that with the help of employee verification system, criminals will face difficulty in finding shelter. He said that economic activities will increase by maintaining law and order in the city.

Focal Person of Employees Verification System Farrukh Qandhari said that the system was tested by 12 to 15 member companies, and after achieving successful results more than 50 major industries have adopted the system so far.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi, Chairman Law & Order Committee Danish Khan, Former Presidents Salman Aslam, Gulzar Feroze, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Tariq Malik, Ehteshamuddin, Farrukh Mazhar, Maheen Salman, Project Director IT, Sindh Police Tabasum Abbasi, In-charge Operation Tariq Khan Nizami, Software Engineer Asad Ali and other members were present.

