Oct 08, 2022
TikTok removes over 15m videos from Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
ISLAMABAD: TikTok has removed more than 15 million videos from Pakistan and ranked second in the world for the largest volume taken for violating community guidelines in the second quarter (Q2) 2022.

TikTok, has released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q2 2022 (April-June 2022), building on its commitment to a multi-pronged approach to stop misinformation on the platform.

In the second quarter of 2022, 113,809,300 videos were removed globally, which represents about one percent of all videos uploaded to TikTok. Pakistan, with 15,351,388 videos removed for violating Community Guidelines, ranked second in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down in Q2 2022. Nearly 97 percent of those videos were removed within 24 hours of being, 98 percent were removed before a user reported them, and 97 percent were removed before having any views.

In addition to removing accounts for violating Community Guidelines, the platform also removed accounts determined to be spam, along with spam videos posted by those accounts. It also took proactive measures to prevent spam accounts from being created through automated means. Since last quarter, TikTok identified 33 new misinformation claims, resulting in the removal of 58,000 videos from the platform globally.

In the second quarter of 2022, the total volume of ads removed for violating advertising policies and guidelines decreased. This is due in part to efforts to strengthen account-level detection and enforcement strategies, which have helped improve the ads ecosystem and create better experiences for both users and advertisers.

