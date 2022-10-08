AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Oct 08, 2022
Police asked to take action against water tanker owners supplying contaminated water to people

Muhammad Shafa Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
KARACHI: Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Syed Salahuddin Ahmed has said that illegal hydrants operating in Dhabeji, Gharo and Sakran near Hub are supplying unhygienic water containing toxic chemicals to the people of Karachi through tankers.

In a letter to IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, the MD KW&SB requested him to intervene into the matter and take immediate and strict action against ‘mafia’ involved in this crime.

The MD said these tankers are entering in Karachi from the jurisdictions of PS Manghopir, PS Mochko and PS Maymar.

This contaminated water can cause serious illness, which can be particularly dangerous for infants, the elderly and people with compromised immune system, as per WHO such persons an are easy target for corona virus.

This untreated and unhygienic water has become the major cause of spreading germs, he said.

“It is for your cognizance and intervention that certain vested interest are involved in illegal transpiration and supply of unsafe water from far flung area of Sakran (Hub) and Gharo (Thatta), in the pretext of supplying drinking water,” Salahuddin Ahmed said.

He said to meet the prime objective of providing drinkable water as per standards set forth by WHO, KWSB is employing all means to purify water from harmful germs and chemicals.

He said in the wake of spread of Coronavirus, dengue and Naegleria, the KW&SB has established regulation/ requirements as regards to treatment in public water systems to prevent waterborne pathogens from contamination drinking water.

However, apart from the need of extra care and all possible precaution in water supply, it is regretted that illegal hydrants are operative in Sakran and other areas are supplying unhygienic water to the city of Karachi through tankers. This unsafe water also contains health hazardous toxic chemicals. This contaminated water can cause serious illness, which can be particularly dangerous for infants.

