Punjab mills: production of sugar to be regularised

LAHORE: A sub-committee of the provincial cabinet has decided to regularize the production of sugar beyond the prescribed quantity in the sugar mills of Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee. Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Ali Afzal Sahi, Secretary Industries Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Cane Commissioner Hussain Ali Bahadur Shah and other officials concerned also participated.

The meeting was informed that some sugar mills are producing more sugar than the stipulated quantity but NOC for the same has not been obtained from the government. In the context of sugar shortage, there is no problem with additional production, but such sugar mills must fulfil legal requirements.

Chairman Committee Muhammad Basharat Raja said the mechanism related to increasing the production of sugar must be created.

