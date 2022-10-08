UBL and SAUT collaborate to develop agri sector

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) and Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam (SAUT) recently entered into an agreement to initiate a research project for the development of improved cotton and wheat seed varieties. This research will develop climate resilient wheat and cotton seeds with better germination rates, significantly improving crop yields and income for the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at UBL Head office Karachi and was attended by Shazad G. Dada, President & CEO UBL and Dr Fateh Muhammad Mari, Vice Chancellor of SAUT along with senior executives from both institutions.

During the session, Shazad G. Dada said, “As Pakistan’s most progressive and innovative bank, UBL’s vision is to support the agricultural sector of Pakistan through research, development and use of technology. We feel the need for this is now, more than ever, as we start the re-building process following the devastating floods earlier in the year.”

Dr Fateh Mohammad Mari, Vice Chancellor of SAUT said, “SAUT is one of the premium agriculture institutes of the country. It has been actively exploring all the avenues of improving quality agriculture graduates who are contributing towards the adoption and extension of best agricultural technologies.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022