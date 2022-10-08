KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.691 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,433.

Major business was contributed Gold amounting to PKR 3.985 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.853 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 2.806 billion), Crude (PKR 999.788 million), Silver (PKR 570.549 million), Natural Gas (PKR 497.283 million), DJ (PKR 358.811 million), Copper (PKR 297.499 million), SP500 (PKR 193.991 million), Platinum (PKR 95.230 million), Japan Equity (PKR 18.301 million) and Brent (PKR 15.158 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 19 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 17.691 million were traded.

