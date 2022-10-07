AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
ANL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.26%)
AVN 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
FLYNG 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.87%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
OGDC 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
PRL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
TELE 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.3%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.84%)
TREET 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
TRG 145.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.58%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 4,265 Increased By 16.7 (0.39%)
BR30 16,536 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 42,297 Increased By 136.3 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,953 Increased By 58.2 (0.37%)
Gold set for best week since March; traders eye US jobs data

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2022 01:45pm
Gold prices held steady on Friday but were on track for their biggest weekly gain since March, with investors keenly awaiting US jobs report to gauge the Federal Reserve’s rate hike plans.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,710.09 per ounce, as of 0651 GMT.

Prices have risen about 3% so far this week, helped by the dollar and Treasury yields retreating from multi-year peaks. US gold futures eased 0.2% at $1,716.90. The dollar index was down 0.1% and benchmark US yields steadied after rising overnight.

“US jobs data will shape expectations about how much more tightening is yet to come from the Fed in coming months,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.

“A corrective drop towards $1,680 is possible for gold after the data.” The US nonfarm payrolls report is due at 1230 GMT, with economists forecasting 250,000 jobs to have been added last month.

Earlier this week, data showing declines in US job openings and weaker manufacturing, and a smaller-than-expected rate hike by the Australian central bank, stoked expectations of a slowdown in the Fed’s rate-hike pace.

But those hopes faded as Fed officials reiterated their commitment to containing high inflation.

Gold prices plunge

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rapid US monetary policy tightening has reduced the non-yielding bullion’s appeal while boosting the dollar.

Silver was flat at $20.66 per ounce, bound for its biggest weekly rise since July, up more than 8% so far. “Short-covering is helping the metal outperform,” with strong demand from India also being supportive, said ANZ commodities strategist Soni Kumari.

However, slowing economic activity and rising rates posed a challenge to silver prices, Kumari added.

Platinum fell 0.2% to $919.97, but was on track for its best weekly since June 2021. Palladium dipped 0.4% to $2,251.84, but was up for a second straight week.

