South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 60,000 T soymeal

HAMBURG: Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is the same day and the soymeal was sought in one consignment between 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes for arrival in South Korea around Feb. 20.

Wheat jumps 1.3% on Black Sea supply woes; soybeans ease

Shipment was sought between Dec. 24 and Jan. 12 if sourced from South America, Feb. 1-20 if from China, between Jan. 15 and Feb. 3 if from the US Pacific Northwest coast or between Dec. 29 and Jan. 17 if from the US Gulf, the traders said.