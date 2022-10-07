SBP’s reserves fall by $106m

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $106 million to $7.899 billion during the week ended September 30, 2022 due to external debt repayment which includes interest payments on Eurobonds.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $13.588 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.689 billion at the end of this week.

