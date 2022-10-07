MAP gives corporate excellence award to FFC

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) was conferred with “Best Corporate Excellence Award” in Fertilizer Sector for eighth (08th) consecutive year at 37th Corporate Excellence Awards Ceremony arranged by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) in Karachi.

Syed Imran Rizvi received the award. This award is an acknowledgement of Best Management Practices, distinguished Corporate Governance, Industrial Laurels and Shareholders’ Value that FFC has been maintaining since its inception.

