AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Oct 07, 2022
Gold falls

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
NEW YORK: Gold prices dropped on Thursday, pressured by strength in the dollar and Treasury yields, while investors prepared for US jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,708.35 per ounce by 12:17 p.m. EDT (1617 GMT). US gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,716.90.

The dollar index rose over 1%, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for other currency holders. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields also firmed.

“We’re essentially just holding as we have a big jobs report tomorrow and then some inflation data next week ... those would be two major data points to determine the next leg here for gold, looking forward to the next Fed meeting,” said Ryan McKay, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

The US Labor Department’s nonfarm payrolls data for September on Friday would follow a better-than-expected ADP National Employment report on Wednesday.

Another beat on jobs data ultimately would weigh on gold, McKay said, “as it would reinforce the need for the Fed to continue with their hawkish stance for a bit longer.” The Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing PMI reading also came in slightly above expectations, suggesting underlying strength in the economy despite rising interest rates.

Gold Prices Spot gold US Labor Department us jobs

