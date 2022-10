ATHENS: At least 17 people died and nearly 30 were still missing after high winds sank two migrant vessels in Greece, the coastguard said Thursday, with some survivors dramatically hoisted to safety by crane. A dinghy believed to be carrying around 40 people sank east of the island of Lesbos in high winds, coastguard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas told state TV ERT, adding that the people are of apparent African origin.