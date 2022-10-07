KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (October 06, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== M. M. M. A. Khanani G3 Tech Ltd (BR) 1 2.70 Baba Equities 1,500 2.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,501 2.20 KHS Securities Hub Power 25,000 64.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 64.85 MRA Sec. Kohinoor Textile 1,500 53.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 53.40 Pearl Sec. National Refinery 10,000 240.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 240.50 First Nat. Equities NetSol Technologies 1,500 102.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 102.09 B&B Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 10,000 9.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 9.65 M/s. Ktrade Securities Pioneer Cement 500 75.16 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 75.16 Y.H. Sec. The Organic Meat Co 2,000 23.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 23.80 Fortune Sec. Unity Foods Limited 900,000 22.59 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 22.59 New Peak Securities Worldcall Telecom 200,000 1.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 1.52 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,152,001 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022