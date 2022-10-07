AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
Oct 07, 2022
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (October 06, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
M. M. M. A. Khanani          G3 Tech Ltd (BR)                            1             2.70
Baba Equities                                                        1,500             2.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,501             2.20
KHS Securities               Hub Power                              25,000            64.85
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               25,000            64.85
MRA Sec.                     Kohinoor Textile                        1,500            53.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,500            53.40
Pearl Sec.                   National Refinery                      10,000           240.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               10,000           240.50
First Nat. Equities          NetSol Technologies                     1,500           102.09
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,500           102.09
B&B Sec.                     Pakistan Stock Exch                    10,000             9.65
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               10,000             9.65
M/s. Ktrade Securities       Pioneer Cement                            500            75.16
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  500            75.16
Y.H. Sec.                    The Organic Meat Co                     2,000            23.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,000            23.80
Fortune Sec.                 Unity Foods Limited                   900,000            22.59
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              900,000            22.59
New Peak Securities          Worldcall Telecom                     200,000             1.52
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              200,000             1.52
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                      1,152,001
===========================================================================================

