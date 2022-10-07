KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (October 06, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
M. M. M. A. Khanani G3 Tech Ltd (BR) 1 2.70
Baba Equities 1,500 2.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,501 2.20
KHS Securities Hub Power 25,000 64.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 64.85
MRA Sec. Kohinoor Textile 1,500 53.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 53.40
Pearl Sec. National Refinery 10,000 240.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 240.50
First Nat. Equities NetSol Technologies 1,500 102.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 102.09
B&B Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 10,000 9.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 9.65
M/s. Ktrade Securities Pioneer Cement 500 75.16
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 75.16
Y.H. Sec. The Organic Meat Co 2,000 23.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 23.80
Fortune Sec. Unity Foods Limited 900,000 22.59
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 22.59
New Peak Securities Worldcall Telecom 200,000 1.52
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 1.52
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,152,001
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments