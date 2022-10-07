Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (October 06, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.05643 3.06400 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.19814 3.11529 3.19814 0.08038
Libor 3 Month 3.78400 3.67414 3.78400 0.12113
Libor 6 Month 4.28371 4.16986 4.28371 0.15588
Libor 1 Year 4.82500 4.77600 4.90500 0.24113
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
