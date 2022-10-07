KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 06, 2022).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US $ (O/M) 221.00 223.00 DKK 29.04 29.14
SAUDIA RIYAL 59.00 60.00 NOK 20.72 20.82
UAE DIRHAM 60.00 61.00 SEK 19.91 20.01
EURO 218.00 220.20 AUD $ 143.50 145.50
UK POUND 250.00 253.00 CADS 162.00 165.00
JAPANI YEN 1.51200 1.53200 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.70
CHF 222.72 223.72 CHINESE YUAN 33.00 34.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.50
