Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 06, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          221.00    223.00   DKK                 29.04    29.14
SAUDIA RIYAL         59.00     60.00   NOK                 20.72    20.82
UAE DIRHAM           60.00     61.00   SEK                 19.91    20.01
EURO                218.00    220.20   AUD $              143.50   145.50
UK POUND            250.00    253.00   CADS               162.00   165.00
JAPANI YEN         1.51200   1.53200   INDIAN RUPEE         2.30     2.70
CHF                 222.72    223.72   CHINESE YUAN        33.00    34.00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       2.00     2.50
=========================================================================

Read more stories