LONDON: European stock markets recovered slightly at the start of trading Thursday following gains in Tokyo.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.3 percent to 7,070.10 points, while the embattled pound gained a little versus the dollar.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 0.7 percent to 12,606.62 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.4 percent to 6,009.31.