European stocks steadier at open after rout

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2022 02:36pm
LONDON: European stock markets opened steadier Monday after last week’s rout triggered by growing prospects of a global recession that has sent the pound plunging.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.4 percent to 7,044.18 points after sterling hit a record-low against the dollar overnight.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index dropped 0.3 percent to 12,245.22 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.1 percent to 5,776.18.

Milan’s FTSE MIB rose 0.2 percent to 21,113.66 points as markets assessed Italy’s future political landscape after eurosceptic populists swept to victory in the eurozone member’s general election.

Europe stocks waver after inflation-driven rout

According to projections, around one in four voters in Sunday’s vote backed the Brothers of Italy party, whose far-right leader Giorgia Meloni said she was ready to govern for “all Italians”.

