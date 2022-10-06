AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
JI slams Sindh govt over rapid surge in street crimes

Published 06 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly condemned the PPP government in Sindh for what he called putting Karachi and Karachiites on the mercy of street criminals.

The JI leader expressed these views here on Wednesday while commenting over the continuous killings of citizens for resisting street criminals.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said that 83 innocent people were killed in street crimes during the outgoing year, including 16 during the last month alone, whereas over 60,000 crimes have been reported so far.

He expressed his grave reservations over worst failure of the police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies against the skyrocketing street crimes.

Criminal elements are ruling over the mega city, he said, adding that at one hand police and Rangers setup check points in the city in the name of snap checking, while on the other the gangsters also setup checkpoints to deprive citizens of their valuables.

He said that recently a young Hafiz-e-Quran and another 35-year-old man were killed in separate mugging crimes.

A few days ago, another man, Affan was murdered in the city, he said and recalled that in February this year over 100 people were deprived of their money, cell phones and other valuables in a single incident when street criminals had setup a point in Korangi area of Karachi.

The JI leader also highlighted that over 53 people have so far received bullet injuries during retaliation to muggers in the city during the outgoing year.

He said that the skyrocketing scale of street crimes, loss of innocent lives and possessions of citizens bluntly defy the claims of under control situation in Karachi by the top cop in the city.

Naeemur Rehman also dubbed the alarming situation a question mark over the performance of the police department, other law enforcement agencies and the PPP government in Sindh.

He further said the situation is unacceptable and it creates an acute unrest among masses. The city generates the highest rate of taxation and contributes dominantly in the economy of the country and is called the economic nerve of Pakistan but no one bothers to take care of her. The crime statistics in Karachi are highest among all the cities in the country, he said.

JI slams Sindh govt over rapid surge in street crimes

