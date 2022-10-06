Death toll since June from rains reaches 1,697

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from torrential monsoon rains which inundated almost 33 percent of the country has reached 1,697 since June, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to the latest report released by the NDMA, as many as 72 districts across the country are affected by rains and floods, of which, more than 33 million people were affected.

The NDMA’s report said that 760 deaths were recorded in Sindh, 336 deaths in Balochistan, 308 deaths in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and 191 people lost their lives in Punjab, 22 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 48 in Azad Kashmir. As many as 726 men,340 women, and 631 children have lost their lives across the country so far.

