US natgas higher on firmer crude oil prices

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:59am
NEW YORK: US natural gas futures rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, tracking gains in crude oil, and moving further away from a 12-week low touched earlier in the week.

Front-month gas futures for November delivery rose 7.8 cents, or 1.1%, to $6.915 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), by 9:40 a.m. EDT.Outside influences like higher oil prices were supporting natgas, after driving a bounce in the previous session in a risk-on environment, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.

Oil prices have risen more than $1 per barrel. OPEC+ key ministers, known as the joint ministerial monitoring committee, have agreed oil production cuts of 2 million barrels per day, three OPEC+ sources said.

Gas was trading around $47 per mmBtu in Europe and $38 in Asia.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the US Lower 48 states rose to 100.3 bcfd so far in October from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average US gas demand, including exports, would rise from 90.1 bcfd this week to 90.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for both weeks was higher than Refinitiv’s outlook on Tuesday.The average amount of gas flowing to US LNG export plants fell to 11.0 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big US export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

