ECP seeks Imran Khan’s bank accounts details from SBP

Oct 05, 2022
  • Electoral watchdog expected to announce the reserved verdict in the case after reviewing PTI chairman's accounts
BR Web Desk Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 07:25pm
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday sought former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s account details from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the Tosha Khana case, Aaj News reported.

The election commission has written a letter to the central bank in this regard. The ECP would announce the reserved verdict in the case after reviewing his accounts, Aaj reported citing sources.

Earlier on August 28, the electoral watchdog, during the hearing of the Tosha Khana reference, declared Imran Khan a member of the National Assembly and directed his counsel to provide the documents.

Tosha Khana reference was filed against the PTI chief by PML-N MNA Barrister Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha under Article 63(2) of the Constitution.

The reference stated that Imran Khan despite buying the gifts from Tosha Khana had not declared the gifts in his asset declaration statement. “He [Imran Khan], therefore, is dishonest and should be disqualified under Article 62-1(f),” the reference stated.

Last month, the PTI chairman submitted a 60-page reply in the Tosha Khana case, wherein, he dubbed this case against him as “misleading” and “false” and requested the electoral body to dismiss it forthwith.

In his reply, he disclosed that some 329 official gifts were received when the PTI was in the federal government. He further stated that out of these gifts, 58 were received by him and his wife, and only 14 of these gifts were valued at more than Rs14,000 each.

The former PM further maintained that all the details of the gifts he lawfully bought from Tosha Khana were duly declared at the relevant forums including the tax returns (filed with the Federal Board of Revenue – FBR) and the wealth statements (filed with the ECP).

A five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising Nisar Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Bharwana, and former Justice Ikramullah Khan is hearing the case that has reserved its verdict.

