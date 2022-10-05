AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.7%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
EFERT 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.41%)
EPCL 56.14 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.68%)
FCCL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.61%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.65%)
GGL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.22%)
GTECH 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.2%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
TELE 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.38%)
TPL 8.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 140.11 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (4.09%)
UNITY 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
WAVES 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,169 Increased By 19.5 (0.47%)
BR30 16,074 Increased By 244.5 (1.54%)
KSE100 41,493 Increased By 142.1 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,565 Increased By 87.4 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Supermarket Tesco says profits tumble as inflation bites

AFP Published 05 Oct, 2022 12:40pm
Follow us

LONDON: Britain’s largest retailer Tesco on Wednesday announced tumbling profits in its first half as higher costs fuelled by rocketing inflation offset a jump in revenue.

Profit after tax slumped to £253 million ($290 million) in the six months to late August from £781 million a year earlier, the supermarket giant said in a statement.

The group noted “cost inflation is significant” and said full-year profits would be towards the lower end of its previous expectation.

“We know our customers are facing a tough time and watching every penny to make ends meet”, Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy said in the statement, adding that UK staff would be getting a second pay rise this year.

Truss faces new challenge over UK welfare payments

“Customers are seeking out the quality and value of our own brand ranges as they work to make their money go further, whether they are switching from branded products, between categories or cutting back on eating out.”

Tesco added that total sales grew 6.7 percent to £32.5 billion in its first half.

Revenue from sales of fuel soared 39 percent to almost £4.3 billion.

Tesco Britain’s largest retailer

Comments

1000 characters

Supermarket Tesco says profits tumble as inflation bites

Global community told: Pakistan is out of money to spend on flood recovery

Maryam Nawaz departs for London

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

Oil prices inch lower ahead of OPEC+ talks on supply cut

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

25 dead after wedding bus falls into Indian gorge

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Read more stories