Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes near Khowy, Iran

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2022 11:15am
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Khowy in Iran’s West Azerbaijan on Wednesday, with no initial reports of damage.

The quake was about 11.6 km (7.2 miles) from the village of Khowy and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the United States Geological Survey said.

One dead after Indonesia earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in northern Sumatra

The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) earlier said that the quake was magnitude 5.5 and close to the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Iran border region.

