Flood relief work: PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Group in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation has delivered food packages to flood-affected communities in Balochistan that have been facing food shortages in the wake of recent monsoon floods.

The food assistance initiative is part of PTCL Group’s PKR 1.75 billion pledge towards relief and rehabilitation of the devastated communities across the country.

Sharing his thoughts, Head of PR & Corporate Communication, PTCL & Ufone, Amir Pasha, said, “PTCL Group collaborated with Akhuwat to provide food assistance to the people, especially women, children, and the elderly.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022