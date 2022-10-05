PARTLY FACETIOUS: Maryam needs a lesson on…

“Trump is taking CNN to court for half a million dollars is it?” “Not sure of the amount but it’s large, however a gentle reminder to you: suing someone for an exorbitant amount and actually winning the case are two different things.”

“Indeed but what if the case is suo motu?”

“I don’t understand.”

“If the court takes up a matter then what?”

“Then I want you to envision me with a tabla, the local version of a drum, and playing furiously at it…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“If you are referring to The Khan winning the contempt case then…”

“Absolutely not.”

“Ha ha, Maryam Nawaz says absolutely not were daddy’s action not words when in 1998 Pakistan’s nuclear…”

“Maryam Nawaz needs a lesson on how to define assets and liabilities, anyway when I said absolutely not I meant that there are three sources of political power in this country…”

“I know one, a coup état…”

“OK then four, I didn’t include that because I thought that was so passe.”

“Myanmar, Egypt, and then there are the strongmen Putin and……”

“OK OK, anyway there is the people power – the Bhuttos mobilized the people very effectively, the Bhutto Zardaris have so far limited their support to Sindh but who knows…”

“The King of Peoples Power today is The Khan.”

“Granted and then there is the power of the stakeholders…”

“There is a saying that the best way to minimize disagreement is to make sure all the stakeholders are in the room.”

“Same room or different rooms?”

“You are being facetious.”

“No room in this country is big enough to accommodate The Khan and The Triad - Sharif, Zardari, and Maulana.”

“Which Sharif?”

“That’s the beauty of The Khan’s triad – any Sharif, any Zardari, any Maulana…”

“In any case if you can get the stakeholders in the same room then there will be more disagreement not less. And who is the third centre of power in this country?”

“That’s the powerful pirs – spiritual leaders – the Sharifs have them, the Zardaris have them, and The Khan has them even closer to his heart…”

“And the Maulana?”

“The Maulana considers himself in that position.”

