Fine on Imran: ECP reserves verdict in election code violation case

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan has categorically denied having violated the electoral code of conduct for upcoming by-elections for four National Assembly seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, maintaining that he has not used state machinery or state resources for his campaigns.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its verdict on the imposition of fine on Mr Khan by an election official for alleged by-polls’ code violation.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan represented the PTI chief in the hearing of the alleged by-polls’ code of conduct violation case on Monday.

Giving arguments, the defence lawyer stated that PTI chief did not commit any violation of the code of conduct. The ECP code of conduct bars the public office-holders from visiting any area where an election schedule has been announced whereas the PTI chief is not a public-office holder, the counsel stated.

He categorically denied that Khan used the state machinery or resources for his respective by-polls campaigns. The defence lawyer also challenged the imposition of fine of 50,000 rupees on Khan by district monitoring officer (DMO) Peshawar.

Headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, a three-member ECP bench comprising of Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi reserved its verdict over fine imposition by the DMO.

The bench directed the defence counsel to submit Khan’s written reply over alleged by-polls’ code of conduct violation in the next hearing.

A written reply submitted before the bench on behalf of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan stated that the counsel for CM KP could not appear before the bench due to his engagements in Peshawar High Court (PHC), and that he would appear before the ECP bench to give his arguments in the next hearing.

The case was adjourned till October 18.

Recently, the ECP accused the PTI chief and CM KP of violating code of conduct related to upcoming by-polls and initiated proceedings against them.

By-elections are scheduled on 12 legislative seats on October 16. These seats include nine NA and three Punjab Assembly seats.

Four of these NA seats fall in KP: NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kurram. Three NA seats fall in Punjab: NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib and NA-157 Multan. Two NA seats are located in Sindh: NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Korangi.

Barring NA-157 Multan, the PTI chief is contesting against his political rivals on the rest of the eight NA seats. Gohar Bano Qureshi, the daughter of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, is the PTI’s candidate for NA-157 Multan.

The three PA seats where by-polls are scheduled are: PP-139 Sheikhupura, PP-209 Khanewal and PP-241 Bahawalnagar.

