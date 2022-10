PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday to hold near a three-month high as a reduced official estimate of the US harvest and heightened tensions in the Ukraine war kept attention on global supply risks. Corn rose also held firm, supported by a lower than expected estimate of US stocks.

Soyabeans inched up as strength in mineral and vegetable oil markets helped counter pressure from a firm dollar and Friday’s larger than expected US soybean stocks tally.