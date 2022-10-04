AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sehat Sahulat Card: Rs57bn spent on treatment of 2.3m people in Punjab: secretary

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

LAHORE: Over 2.3 million people in Punjab have so far received free medical treatment facility worth about Rs57 billion through ‘Sehat Sahulat Card.’

Provincial Health Secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Monday that as many 794 government and private hospitals have been selected to provide free treatment facility to the public of Punjab through this card.

Out of these health facilities, there are 189 government and 605 private hospitals from where over 0.48 million people have gotten free dialysis facility. So far more than 51,000 people in Punjab have got the facility of free coronary angiography through this card.

Imran Sikandar Baloch said that so far more than 33,000 people in Punjab have undergone free hernia surgery while 32,000 and 655 people in Punjab have done facility of chemotherapy.

According to a survey, 97% people are satisfied with the treatment through ‘Sehat Sahulat Card’.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

health facilities Sehat Sahulat Card Imran Sikandar Baloch free medical treatment

Comments

1000 characters

Sehat Sahulat Card: Rs57bn spent on treatment of 2.3m people in Punjab: secretary

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Miftah terms govt’s PDL move ‘reckless’

Low consumption of MS, HSD: Jul-Aug PDL collection shortfall stands at Rs93bn

Food crisis: IMF says up to 20 states could require emergency assistance

Summary re-submitted to ECC: A revolving account for Chinese IPPs on the cards

Cash aid to flood-hit people: Complaints of malpractices irk Dar

‘Second wave of death and destruction’: UN hikes aid appeal five-fold to $816m

Five zero-rated sectors’ concessional tariff issue to be resolved soon: MoC

Read more stories