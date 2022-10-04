Sehat Sahulat Card: Rs57bn spent on treatment of 2.3m people in Punjab: secretary

LAHORE: Over 2.3 million people in Punjab have so far received free medical treatment facility worth about Rs57 billion through ‘Sehat Sahulat Card.’

Provincial Health Secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Monday that as many 794 government and private hospitals have been selected to provide free treatment facility to the public of Punjab through this card.

Out of these health facilities, there are 189 government and 605 private hospitals from where over 0.48 million people have gotten free dialysis facility. So far more than 51,000 people in Punjab have got the facility of free coronary angiography through this card.

Imran Sikandar Baloch said that so far more than 33,000 people in Punjab have undergone free hernia surgery while 32,000 and 655 people in Punjab have done facility of chemotherapy.

According to a survey, 97% people are satisfied with the treatment through ‘Sehat Sahulat Card’.

