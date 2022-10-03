AGL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
EPCL 55.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.68%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.52%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
MLCF 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
OGDC 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
PIBTL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
TELE 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.55%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
TRG 132.75 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.03%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,115 Increased By 15.8 (0.39%)
BR30 15,694 Increased By 161.6 (1.04%)
KSE100 41,213 Increased By 84.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,389 Increased By 52 (0.34%)
Nikkei rises on boost from chip and energy shares

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2022 10:07am
Photo: REUTERS
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Monday, recovering from early losses as chip-related stocks rallied and energy shares tracked gains in crude oil prices.

The market’s mood was also buoyed by Japan Inc’s plans to boost capex this fiscal year in a quarterly Bank of Japan (BOJ) survey of corporate sentiment.

The Nikkei ended the morning session 0.67% higher at 26,111.54, recovering from early declines of as much as 1.22%.

The broader Topix gained 0.26% to 1,840.71, rebounding from losses as steep as 1.12%. Both indexes posted their worst month in September since the COVID-19 pandemic first rocked markets 2-1/2 years ago.

Although the BOJ’s “tankan” survey showed a worsening of business mood amid heated inflation, big manufacturers expect an improved environment three months from now and plan to increase capital expenditure by 21.5%.

“My impression of this tankan survey is positive,” said Kenji Abe, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities.

It shows companies are raising prices and expect a weaker yen, which will boost exporters, he said. “It suggests some positive numbers for Japanese corporate earnings going forward,” he added.

Japan’s Nikkei ends at near 3-month low on global recession fears

Abe predicts the Nikkei will rise toward 27,000 over the course of this month. Energy was the Nikkei’s best-performing sector on Monday, climbing 1.94% as crude prices rallied more than 3% amid talk of OPEC+ production cuts this week.

The Nikkei’s biggest mover by index points was chipmaking-equipment maker Tokyo Electron, which added 53 points with a 4.17% advance.

That’s after chipmaker Mimasu Semiconductor Industry Co, which is not listed on the Nikkei, jumped 11.6% on the back of a strong forecast for earnings this fiscal year.

Chip-related stocks Advantest and Renesas jumped 3.88% and 3.0%, respectively.

