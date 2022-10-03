AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Problems of KP mineral processing sector discussed

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to CM KP on Industries and Investment, Abdul Karim Tordher, chaired a meeting with mineral sectors’ specialist, academia and public sector to discuss the loopholes in mineral processing sector in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was also attended by CEO KPEZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak, Vice Chairman KPBOIT Said Mahmood, faculty of Islamia College and National Centre of Excellence in Geology, University of Peshawar, Mining Engineer Dr. Brig Sarfraz, Mine owners and officials from Mines and Minerals department and SMEDA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The participants were briefed with a detailed presentation by mineral sector specialist Dr. Brig Sarfraz Ali, regarding the potential of mines and minerals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said this sector offers unique opportunities for domestic and international investors to earn maximum returns on their investment owing to better connectivity, leading to value addition in the export of minerals.

KP has not been able to benefit from its natural resources due to lack of skills, technology, and knowledge in mineral processing, low access to national and international markets, and also due to the wastage of this resource as a result of traditional modes of exploration and use of obsolete machinery.

