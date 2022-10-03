AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka cuts tax on female hygiene products

AFP Published 03 Oct, 2022 07:17am
Follow us

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s government on Sunday cut taxes on female sanitary products in a bid to help women and girls unable to afford them because of the country’s economic crisis.

Even before the downturn last year, many schoolgirls and women in Sri Lanka, like in other poor countries, would stay home when menstruating because they couldn’t afford sanitary products.

A study this year by policy advocacy group Advocata said “period poverty” — being unable to afford sanitary products — among Sri Lanka’s 5.3 million women of reproductive age was about 50 percent.

Campaigners believe the situation has worsened with Sri Lanka suffering severe shortages of essential goods and inflation rates in excess of 70 percent.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office said Sunday that customs duties, airport levies and other local taxes on raw materials imported to make female hygiene products was waived with immediate effect.

Imported pads and tampons will also cost 20 percent less due to a reduction in import duties, Wickremesinghe’s office said in a statement.

The tax cut was to “make hygiene products more affordable in view of ensuring hygiene among women and school girls,” the statement said.

Sri Lanka economic crisis tax cuts female hygiene products

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka cuts tax on female hygiene products

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Contribution by 10 major sectors constitutes 71pc of CD collection

Leaked audiotapes on cipher: Cabinet decides to employ get-tough policy against IK

Closing date of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co: One-year extension approved by govt

Inefficient power plants: Nepra accuses MoE of passing on Rs30bn burden to consumers

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

IK says Maryam ‘has given new life to cypher’

IK granted pre-arrest bail

Railways resumes operations

Read more stories