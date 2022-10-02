LCCI lauds cut in POL prices, extension in return filing date

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Saturday welcomed the prompt actions by the Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and cut in petroleum prices besides extending the filing date of tax returns till October 31.

In a statement, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said that cut in the prices of petroleum products and extension in filing date of tax returns are great signs for the business community.

They said the LCCI was calling for cut in petroleum products prices and extension in filing date of tax returns. They said that the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has taken good decisions which are lauded by the business community.

They further said that floods throughout the country and other challenges have halted the economic activities. They said that the business community and the government should join hands to cope with the economic challenges in a winsome manner.

