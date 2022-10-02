AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Oct 02, 2022
Cotton spot rates

Published 02 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (October 01, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 30-09-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        19,000        235        19,235        20,035       -800/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,362        252        20,614        21,472       -858/-
===========================================================================

