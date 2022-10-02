The Rising & Shining China

TEXT: People’s Republic of China is celebrating its 73rd Founding Day. As we greet China’s leadership and people, it appropriate to reflect on the country’s remarkable rise and development over the past seven decades and beyond.

China’s success in reducing poverty has propelled it to the forefront of global politics, as well as prevailing over highly developed nations with an economy at ground zero.

When China announced foundation of People’s Republic of China in October 1949, no one could imagine that the country would soon have one of the world’s most prosperous economies. To get where China is now in joust over seven decades has not been simple, but the communist part of China led by its Chairman Mao Zedong, the great Deng Xiaoping, and now President Xi Jinping, has made it possible.

Since its founding in 1921, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has played a crucial role and, and on October 19, 2022, the CPC’s 20th National Congress will be held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, with the participation of approximately 2300 delegates representing the CPC’s 90 million members across China.

We pray that the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China will be as fruitful as its predecessors, resulting in even greater wealth for the Chinese people and resurgence in fortune for the entire world.

The 20th National Congress will generate more beneficial policies for the development of the regain and the rest of the world because, as is common knowledge, China is a single Asian tiger of economy and is currently leading the economies of Asia and the globe.

The world today is global village, and the economies want more connectivity. Some of economists have dubbed the BRI as “New Silk Road of the World” because it will pave the way to connect the world in one belt like the historical Silk Road.

China’s goal in launching BRI is to consolidate the world’s economies within its sphere of influence. The fact that China has beaten out Japan, Germany, France, and other major economies to become the second reserved holder’s country is now accepted as reality Let’s check out BRI to learn more about it.

While the BRI was conceived as a massive trade project to strengthen China’s global economy, it is now clear that countries all across the region may benefit from it as well.

In 2013, the Chinese government officially embraced the BRI, a global infrastructure development strategy that would see Chinese investment spread over nearly 150different nations and countless international bodies. As a direct result of President Xi Jinping’s strategy, the world now refers to this vast undertaking as the ‘21st century Maritime Silk Road,’ or the indo-pacific marine lanes connecting Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, and from there to Europe.

Up until August of 2022, 148 counties were recorded as having signed up to BRI, indicating the project’s potential for success. However, underdeveloped nations like Pakistan can benefit the most from the BRI because of the way it would improve international trade flows and facilitate tighter economic integration with China’s inland core. Pakistan and Afghanistan both stand to benefit immensely from this massive undertaking. China’s flagship project, the Belt and Road Initiative, is the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

China, Pakistan’s ‘iron brother,’ invested about $46 billion in 2015, as reported by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Twenty percent of Pakistan’s GDP depends on the fast-tracked ‘early harvest projects’ that China has agreed to create, and the total value of the project is estimated to be over $28 billion.

The myth that China seeks global dominance is false, the country, as history has shown, instead places a premium on the mutually beneficial exchange and progress that comes from international trade.

The above discussion can be conclude that China is the big hope for the development and prosperity of Asian continent, China want to help the developing countries through its banks like AIIB(Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank). The goal of the bank to provide funds for the development projects. Its slogan is “infrastructure for tomorrow” and to open new ways of development and technologies which address climate change and connect Asia with the world.

The People’s Republic of China is trying to help the mankind by changing their life style and income. That means to build the accessible, digital or commercial, medical, educational and other social infrastructures. Through AIIB China wants its member countries to work together and finance infrastructure development, turning aspirations to reality.

Finally we conclude our arguments that China in today single country who wants to unite the region into one economic belt, for that China formed Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) with the objective to overcome on the political, economic and security issues of South and Eurasia, in terms of geographic scope and population. It is the largest regional organization, which is covering approximately 60 percent of the area or Eurasia, 40 percent of the world population and 30 percent of global GDP.

We believe that Chinese development is not based on other countries rivalry but it’s based on the socioeconomic development of the world.

The world need to complement China as raising and shining for the betterment and prosperity of the globe, we are confident that China will continue its journey under the leadership of Xi Jinping and wish our iron brother long live and sustainable prosperity of the People’s Republic of China.

By Syed Ail Nawaz Gilani

(The Writer is Secretary-General Pakistan China Friendship Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Pakistan and senior Media Consultant his email: [email protected]

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022