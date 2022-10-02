Message of Congratulations on the 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China

TEXT: October 1st of this year marks the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. On behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, I would like to extend my congratulations to all our Chinese who are working, living and studying in Pakistan! I would also like to express my heartfelt thanks to our friends from all walks of life who care about and support China's development and actively promote China-Pakistan friendship!

In 1949, Chairman Mao Zedong declared the founding of New China from the Tiananmen Square, opened up a new era in Chinese history. During the past 73 years, the Communist Party of China united and led the Chinese people in their struggle for prosperity, and brought historic changes of the country, and the great leap in the living standards of its people. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party and the country have undergone great developments in various sectors, made new and historic achievements in reform and opening-up, built a moderately prosperous society, solved the problem of absolute poverty in a historic manner, achieved the first centenarygoal, and started a new journey to build a socialist modern country in a comprehensive manner, and march towards the second centenary goal.

Over the past decade, China's economy has achieved an annual growth rate of 6.6%, higher than the world average of 2.6 % and the developing economies average of 3.7%. Last year, China's GDP totaled $17.7 trillion, accounting for 18% of the global economy. China now is the single largest contributor to world economic growth. To build a community of shared future, China conduct major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, to achieve mutual benefit, win-win cooperation for common development. Upholding the principle of Consultation, Contribution and Shared Benefits, China put forward the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, contributing to global governance system reform through Chinese wisdom, which is widely welcomed by the international community.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Dear Friends,

The history and the reality of today prove that without the Communist Party of China, there would be no new China and no national rejuvenation Next month, the Communist Party of China will convene its 20th National Congress. At this national congress, the Communist Party of China will fully review the major achievements made, and valuable experience gained in China’s reform and development. It will also formulate programs of action and policies to meet China’s new development goals on the journey ahead in the new era, and the new expectations of the people. It is believed that the successful convening of the 20th CPC National Congress will create a new grand blueprint for China's future development. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China will continue to follow the Chinese path to modernization to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, continue to actively promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, bring new opportunities to the world with China's new development, contribute wisdom and strength to world peace and development, and the progress of human civilization.

Ladies and gentlemen, dear friends!

Over the past 71 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, no matter how the international situation changes, the two countries have always had a high degree of mutual trust, devoted to helping each other, seeking peace and promoting development together. And the All-Weather Strategic Partnership between China and Pakistan is rock-solid and unshakable. Since this year, the leaders of the two countries have maintained close communication. Just recently, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz had a friendly meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. The two leaders both expressed their firm commitment to build a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era. Our two countries have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in various fields, including politics, diplomacy, economy, culture, security and military. China and Pakistan will continue to firmly support each other, deepen the synergy of development strategies, ensure the smooth construction and operation of CPEC projects, and expand cooperation in industry, agriculture, science and technology, social and livelihood areas, and inject new momentum to China-Pakistan cooperation.

Since the historic floods occurred in Pakistan, China has paid great attention to the disaster situation and responded at the first time to provide relief assistance. President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang sent the messages of condolence to President Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz respectively. China was the first to make a pledge of assistance and immediately announced the provision of RMB 100 million in emergency humanitarian aid, including 25,000 tents, followed by additional aid of RMB 300 million. The Chinese military adds another 100 million RMB in aid. China is also providing assistance, including food packages, through party to party channel. Moreover, our local governments have so far raised RMB 20 million in funds and materials. The Red Cross Society of China has provided with US$300,000 in cash assistance. Various materials have been delivered to the Pakistani side by air, by the Karakoram Highway and by sea. Our embassy also prepared thousands of food packages, and I myself went to Balochistan to deliver the aid. Chinese enterprises and overseas Chinese in Pakistan actively donated money and materials. Some engineering companies took the initiative to help the Pakistan to repair roads and bridges in the affected areas. The Embassy of Pakistan in China opened an emergency account for flood relief and received 15.5 million RMB from the Chinese ordinary people in a short period.

As we say, a friend in need is a friend indeed. We will never forget that in the wake of the Wenchuan earthquake in 2008, the Pakistani side took out all the tents in reserve to the stricken area in China by military aircraft. After the earthquake in Luding, Sichuan province this year, Pakistani leaders immediately sent their condolences. It is through these interactions that the iron-clad friendship between the two countries grows stronger and stronger.

China will, as always, prioritize China-Pakistan relations in its neighborhood diplomacy, and is ready to further strengthen policy communication and coordination of development strategies with Pakistan, deepen practical cooperation, jointly build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in a safe, smooth and high-quality way, and provide more robust vitality for the development of the two countries and the region.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

On the path of realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, China is fortunate to have Pakistan as iron-clad friend. In the future, we are willing to continue to work hand in hand with Pakistan to seek common development and make new and greater contributions to the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era and the progress of human civilization!

Finally, I wish the two great countries of China and Pakistan prosperity and strength!

Wish the friendship between the people of China and Pakistan last forever!

Wish all friends happiness and health!

By H.E. Nong Rong,

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Pakistan

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022