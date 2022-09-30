AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sweden allows military exports to Turkey after NATO application

AFP Published 30 Sep, 2022 06:33pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

STOCKHOLM: The Swedish authority tasked with controlling exports of war materials said Friday it had authorised military exports to Turkey, after blocking them in 2019.

Ankara requested the lifting of the restrictions after Sweden applied to join NATO in mid-May, which still needs ratification from Turkey.

“The government has made the assessment that a Swedish membership in NATO is the best way to protect Sweden’s and the Swedish people’s security,” the Inspectorate of Strategic Products said in a statement.

The ISP decided to block military exports to Turkey in 2019, following a Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria.

“Sweden’s application for NATO membership to a large degree strengthen the defence and security policy arguments for approving exports of war materials to other member states, including Turkey,” the authority said.

The ISP said it had approved exports relating to “electronic equipment,” “software” and “technical assistance” to Turkey in the third quarter.

To date, 28 out of the 30 NATO member states have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland. Only Hungary and Turkey remain, but new members to the alliance require unanimous approval.

Stockholm and Helsinki, which both reversed decades of non-alignment when they applied for membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, had expected the application process to be quick, as they had received assurances they would be welcomed “with open arms”.

But objections from Ankara, which accuses Finland and Sweden of providing a safe haven for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) listed as a “terrorist” group by Turkey and its Western allies, caught them off guard.

Even after Sweden and Finland were formally invited, Ankara has insisted it could still block entry into the Western alliance if it feels the Nordic countries fail to deliver on their promises.

Sweden Sweden troops

Comments

1000 characters

Sweden allows military exports to Turkey after NATO application

6th successive gain: Rupee closes the week at 228.45 against US dollar

Putin declares annexation of Ukrainian lands in Kremlin ceremony

At least two killed, 12 injured in Balochistan’s Kohlu blast

Audio leaks: another clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran Khan and meeting on cipher

PM Shehbaz appoints Ishaq Dar leader of House in Senate

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise, finds she is on leave

Pakistan’s REER increases to 94.3 in August

Oil heads for weekly gain as OPEC+ considers output cut

Thar Energy Limited's 330MW plant to commence operations from Oct 1

Suicide blast kills 19 at education centre in Afghan capital

Read more stories