At least two killed, 12 injured in Balochistan’s Kohlu blast

  • Nature of the blast yet to be ascertained
BR Web Desk Published 30 Sep, 2022 02:08pm
At least two killed, 12 injured in Balochistan’s Kohlu blast
At least two people were killed and 12 injured on Friday in an explosion in the main market of Balochistan’s Kohlu district on Friday, Aaj News reported.

A large contingent of local police and levies swarmed the locality and cordoned it off. A bomb disposal squad was also summoned to ascertain the nature of the explosion.

The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital. Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove has asked for a report and directed relevant authorities to review all aspects of the blast.

