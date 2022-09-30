AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.68%)
ANL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
EPCL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
GTECH 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 75.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TPL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 21.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.26%)
TREET 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
TRG 125.30 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.12%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
WAVES 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.04%)
BR30 15,541 Increased By 72.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,006 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,306 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India to host MotoGP for first time in 2023

AFP Published 30 Sep, 2022 12:09pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

BURIRAM: India will stage a MotoGP race for the first time in 2023, organisers said on Friday, at the same track that once hosted Formula One.

The race is scheduled to take place at Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh, to the south of New Delhi.

The track has already played host to Formula One, staging three F1 grands prix between 2011 and 2013.

“We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive of MotoGP organisers Dorna, said in a statement.

India represents a key market to expand the sport, organisers said, citing a population of 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles.

Qatar says World Cup fans do not need Covid vaccination

“It’s a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event,” Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said.

Indian authorities hope the event will boost foreign investment.

India MotoGP MotoGP organisers

Comments

1000 characters

India to host MotoGP for first time in 2023

Take flood havoc into account, Dar pleads with IMF

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise, finds she is on leave

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

Suicide blast kills 19 at education centre in Afghan capital

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

Oil poised for weekly gain on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Read more stories