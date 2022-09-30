Hong Kong stocks finish with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed the week with much-needed gains Friday as bargain-buyers stepped in following another week of losses, though inflation and interest rate fears continue to weigh on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.33 percent, or 56.96 points, to 17,222.83.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.55 percent, or 16.81 points, to 3,024.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 1.30 percent, or 25.20 points, to 1,912.00.