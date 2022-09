SINGAPORE: New York December coffee may test a resistance at $2.3090 per lb, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2.3475.

The rise on Wednesday suggests an extension of the bounce from the Sept. 19 low of $2.1085.

Five waves make up the bounce.

NY coffee may drop to $2.1770

They unfold one by one within a rising channel. The wave e could be travelling towards $2.3475.

A break below $2.2465 may open the way towards $2.1770-$2.2080 range.