SINGAPORE: New York December coffee may drop to $2.1770 per tonne, which is around the bottom of a wave b.

The deep fall from the Monday high of $2.3205 confirmed a completion of the three-wave bounce from the Sept. 19 low of $2.1085.

Asian coffee

A break above $2.2465 could lead to a gain into $2.2730-$2.3090 range.