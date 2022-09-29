AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan Cables Ltd              21-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    65% (F), 15% B  19-Sep-22       28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd       22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    620% (F)        20-Sep-22       28-Sep-22
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd         22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    5% (F)          20-Sep-22       28-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd                 22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    NIL                             28-Sep-22
G3 Technologies Ltd              22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    8.8045% R       20-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Ltd                              22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    10% B           20-Sep-22       28-Sep-22
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Ltd           26-Sep-22    28-Sep-22
Atlas Battery Ltd                15-Sep-22    29-Sep-22    125% (F),25% B  13-Sep-22       29-Sep-22
International Steels Ltd         21-Sep-22    29-Sep-22    45 (F)          19-Sep-22       29-Sep-22
Universal Insurance Co           22-Sep-22    29-Sep-22                                    29-Sep-22
International Industries Ltd     21-Sep-22    30-Sep-22    60% (F)         19-Sep-22       30-Sep-22
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd       23-Sep-22    30-Sep-22    50% (F),20% B   21-Sep-22       30-Sep-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd            23-Sep-22    30-Sep-22    NIL                             30-Sep-22
Indus Motor Company Ltd          24-Sep-22    30-Sep-22    32.5% (F)       22-Sep-22       30-Sep-22
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        24-Sep-22    30-Sep-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd                     29-Sep-22    30-Sep-22
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd           23-Sep-22    01-10-2022   47.50% (F)      21-Sep-22      01-10-2022
JS Bank Ltd                      28-Sep-22    04-10-2022                                  04-10-2022
The Hub Power Company Ltd        26-Sep-22    05-10-2022   NIL                            05-10-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd            28-Sep-22    05-10-2022                                  05-10-2022
Progressive Insurance 
Company Ltd.                     30-Sep-22    06-10-2022                                  06-10-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd          28-Sep-22    07-10-2022                                  07-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd               01-10-2022   07-10-2022   40% (F)         29-Sep-22      07-10-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                   03-10-2022   07-10-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd          03-10-2022   10-10-2022                                  10-10-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd      03-10-2022   11-10-2022                                  11-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd             04-10-2022   11-10-2022   15% (F),10% B   30-Sep-22      11-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd              05-10-2022   12-10-2022   5% (F)          03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company Ltd        05-10-2022   12-10-2022   30% (F)         03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd           06-10-2022   13-10-2022   50% (F)         04-10-2022     13-10-2022
MACPAC Films Ltd                 07-10-2022   14-10-2022   10% (F)         05-10-2022     14-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd      07-10-2022   14-10-2022                                  14-10-2022
Good Luck Industries Ltd.        08-10-2022   15-10-2022   30% (F)         06-10-2022     15-10-2022
Arif Habib Ltd                   08-10-2022   15-10-2022   60% (F)         06-10-2022     15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd              09-10-2022   15-10-2022                                  15-10-2022
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd                        10-10-2022   17-10-2022   NIL                            17-10-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd          10-10-2022   17-10-2022   NIL                            17-10-2022
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd          10-10-2022   17-10-2022   NIL                            17-10-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           11-10-2022   17-10-2022                                  17-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd                 11-10-2022   18-10-2022   25% (F)         07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Interloop Ltd                    11-10-2022   18-10-2022   20% (F),4% (B)  07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                  12-10-2022   18-10-2022                                  18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd      12-10-2022   18-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd            12-10-2022   19-10-2022   150% (F)        10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd       12-10-2022   19-10-2022   15% (F)         10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Ltd                 12-10-2022   19-10-2022   NIL                            19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Ltd              13-10-2022   19-10-2022   NIL                            19-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd               12-10-2022   20-10-2022   20% (F)         10-10-2022     20-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd                12-10-2022   20-10-2022   NIL                            20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd               13-10-2022   20-10-2022   150% (F)        11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd                  13-10-2022   20-10-2022   60% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd               14-10-2022   20-10-2022   100% (F)        12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics 
Ltd                              14-10-2022   20-10-2022   15% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Thal Ltd                         14-10-2022   20-10-2022   50% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd          14-10-2022   20-10-2022   25% B           12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd         13-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL                            21-10-2022
First National Bank 
Modaraba                         14-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL                            21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd                14-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL                            21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd             14-10-2022   21-10-2022   50% (F)         12-10-2022     21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd                 14-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL                            21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical 
Industries Ltd                   15-10-2022   21-10-2022   80% (F)         13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd                  15-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL                            21-10-2022
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
 Ltd                             15-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL                            21-10-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd         15-10-2022   21-10-2022   12.5% (B)       13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd                      14-10-2022   22-10-2022   NIL                            22-10-2022
786 Investments Ltd              15-10-2022   22-10-2022   NIL                            22-10-2022
Macter International Ltd         15-10-2022   22-10-2022   15% (F)         13-10-2022     22-10-2022
Escorts Investment Bank
 Ltd                             15-10-2022   22-10-2022   NIL                            22-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS 
AND INV. LTD.                    17-10-2022   24-10-2022   10% (F)         13-10-2022     24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd                  17-10-2022   24-10-2022   NIL                            24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
 Bank Ltd.                       17-10-2022   24-10-2022   NIL                            24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                  17-10-2022   24-10-2022   NIL                            24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              18-10-2022   24-10-2022   NIL                            24-10-2022
Shezan International Ltd         18-10-2022   24-10-2022   50% (F)         14-10-2022     24-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd             17-10-2022   25-10-2022   23% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd         17-10-2022   25-10-2022   20% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd                  18-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Pakistan International 
Bulk Terminal                    18-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd                 18-10-2022   25-10-2022   15% B           14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                      18-10-2022   25-10-2022   25% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd               18-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd          18-10-2022   25-10-2022   20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd      18-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd       19-10-2022   25-10-2022   100% (F)        17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd            19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.               19-10-2022   25-10-2022   10% (F)         17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd           19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd           18-10-2022   26-10-2022   40% (F)         14-10-2022     26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd              18-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd           19-10-2022   26-10-2022   40 (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares                19-10-2022   26-10-2022   5%                             26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Ltd                      19-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                   19-10-2022   26-10-2022   12% (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod                19-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd           19-10-2022   26-10-2022   5% (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba               20-10-2022   26-10-2022   9% (F)          18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries 
Ltd                              20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills 
Ltd                              20-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd              20-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd            20-10-2022   26-10-2022   40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd                   20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022   26-10-2022   75% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd             20-10-2022   26-10-2022   29.10 (ii)      18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba         20-10-2022   27-10-2022   3.744% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted         20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services 
Pak Ltd                          20-10-2022   27-10-2022   20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd               20-10-2022   27-10-2022   20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile 
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
 Co. Ltd                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022   30% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd               20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile 
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company 
Ltd                              21-10-2022   27-10-2022   40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Ltd                              21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Ltd                 21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba           21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd         21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                    21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd              21-10-2022   27-10-2022   200% (F),20% B  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd            21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd       21-10-2022   27-10-2022   20% (F)25% (B)  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                     21-10-2022   27-10-2022   10% (B)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd                 21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd              21-10-2022   27-10-2022   15% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                      15-10-2022   28-10-2022   15% (B)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement Company 
Ltd                              15-10-2022   28-10-2022   10% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Habib Metro Mod                  18-10-2022   28-10-2022   4.5% (F)        14-10-2022     25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba             18-10-2022   28-10-2022   20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd                 21-10-2022   28-10-2022   40% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd          21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                     21-10-2022   28-10-2022   20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.                 21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Pakistan National Shipping 
Corporation                      22-10-2022   28-10-2022   50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba         22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd            22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd      22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd           22-10-2022   28-10-2022   20% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd                   22-10-2022   31-10-2022   NIL                            31-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba           26-10-2022   08-11-2022   10% B           24-10-2022     27-10-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Company has announced Class B Shares by way of Right issue *

