KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan Cables Ltd 21-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 65% (F), 15% B 19-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 620% (F) 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 5% (F) 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 NIL 28-Sep-22
G3 Technologies Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 8.8045% R 20-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board Mills
Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 10% B 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Ltd 26-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
Atlas Battery Ltd 15-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 125% (F),25% B 13-Sep-22 29-Sep-22
International Steels Ltd 21-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 45 (F) 19-Sep-22 29-Sep-22
Universal Insurance Co 22-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 29-Sep-22
International Industries Ltd 21-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 60% (F) 19-Sep-22 30-Sep-22
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 23-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 50% (F),20% B 21-Sep-22 30-Sep-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd 23-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 NIL 30-Sep-22
Indus Motor Company Ltd 24-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 32.5% (F) 22-Sep-22 30-Sep-22
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-Sep-22 30-Sep-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 29-Sep-22 30-Sep-22
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 23-Sep-22 01-10-2022 47.50% (F) 21-Sep-22 01-10-2022
JS Bank Ltd 28-Sep-22 04-10-2022 04-10-2022
The Hub Power Company Ltd 26-Sep-22 05-10-2022 NIL 05-10-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 28-Sep-22 05-10-2022 05-10-2022
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd. 30-Sep-22 06-10-2022 06-10-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 28-Sep-22 07-10-2022 07-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd 01-10-2022 07-10-2022 40% (F) 29-Sep-22 07-10-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd 03-10-2022 07-10-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 03-10-2022 10-10-2022 10-10-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 03-10-2022 11-10-2022 11-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd 04-10-2022 11-10-2022 15% (F),10% B 30-Sep-22 11-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 5% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 30% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 06-10-2022 13-10-2022 50% (F) 04-10-2022 13-10-2022
MACPAC Films Ltd 07-10-2022 14-10-2022 10% (F) 05-10-2022 14-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 07-10-2022 14-10-2022 14-10-2022
Good Luck Industries Ltd. 08-10-2022 15-10-2022 30% (F) 06-10-2022 15-10-2022
Arif Habib Ltd 08-10-2022 15-10-2022 60% (F) 06-10-2022 15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd 09-10-2022 15-10-2022 15-10-2022
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 11-10-2022 17-10-2022 17-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 25% (F) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022
Interloop Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 20% (F),4% (B) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd 12-10-2022 18-10-2022 18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd 12-10-2022 18-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 150% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 15% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 NIL 19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Ltd 13-10-2022 19-10-2022 NIL 19-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 20% (F) 10-10-2022 20-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 NIL 20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 150% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 60% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 100% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics
Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 15% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022
Thal Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 50% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 25% B 12-10-2022 20-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 13-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
First National Bank
Modaraba 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 50% (F) 12-10-2022 21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical
Industries Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 80% (F) 13-10-2022 21-10-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 12.5% (B) 13-10-2022 21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd 14-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
786 Investments Ltd 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
Macter International Ltd 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 15% (F) 13-10-2022 22-10-2022
Escorts Investment Bank
Ltd 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD. 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd. 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
Shezan International Ltd 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 50% (F) 14-10-2022 24-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 23% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 15% B 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 25% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 10% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 14-10-2022 26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 40 (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% 26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil
Company Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 12% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 9% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries
Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills
Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 75% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 29.10 (ii) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 3.744% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services
Pak Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Co. Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 30% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company
Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory
Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD. 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 200% (F),20% B 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F)25% (B) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (B) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (B) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement Company
Ltd 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022
Habib Metro Mod 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 4.5% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 31-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba 26-10-2022 08-11-2022 10% B 24-10-2022 27-10-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Company has announced Class B Shares by way of Right issue *
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
