Sep 29, 2022
Pakistan

Air Chief oversees operational exercise of PAF

  • Exercise focused on fostering synergy while considering future warfare challenges,” PAF news release says
APP Published September 28, 2022
Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Wednesday oversaw the operational Pakistan Air Force, Air Defence exercise, APP reported.

“The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) conducted an operational Air Defence exercise focusing on fostering synergy while considering future warfare challenges,” a PAF news release said.

The aim of the exercise was to practice counter air-operations in order to validate contemporary employment concepts.

The exercise was focused on the integration of PAF and Pakistan Army air defence assets while training PAF operational crew to develop, practice, and validate tactics against envisaged threats.

Message from Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI(M) Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force

While monitoring the conduct of exercise from Command Operations Center, the Air Chief assessed the integration and synergistic employment of offensive and defensive forces in synergy with Army Air Defence in order to validate contemporary employment concepts under near-realistic threat scenarios.

The PAF operational assets including Fighter aircraft, Air Defense elements, Force Multipliers, and Battle Management Centers were also integrated into the exercise.

Earlier, the CAS visited an operational base in the context of the same exercise to assess the integration of the newly acquired unmanned aerial system (UAS) in the PAF’s operational construct.

Highlighting the importance of UAS, the Air Chief said: “The role of Unmanned Aerial Systems is becoming increasingly important for military conflicts. UAS have assumed the lead role as force multipliers that could play a decisive role in the final outcome of modern-day battles.”

The CAS emphasized that PAF was fully cognizant of the geo-strategic developments in the region and was fully prepared to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. “Our focus remains on Operational Excellence, Continued Modernization through Smart Inductions of Cutting-Edge Niche Technologies, Effect-Based Training, and better Human Resource Development to befittingly address contemporary and future challenges.”

The Air Chief expressed his satisfaction as regards the overall combat readiness of the Pakistan Air Force and assured the nation that PAF alongside its sister services is ever ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the adversary.

PAF Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

