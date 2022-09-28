AGL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
ANL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.49%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
EFERT 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.54%)
EPCL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.4%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
GGGL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.83%)
GTECH 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.81%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.48%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.19%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
TPLP 22.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.71%)
TREET 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.13%)
TRG 127.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
UNITY 23.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 12.1 (0.29%)
BR30 15,847 Increased By 40.8 (0.26%)
KSE100 41,663 Increased By 144.9 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,628 Increased By 66.1 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall as metals, energy slip amid recession woes

Reuters Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 11:45am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Wednesday to hover around two-month lows, weighed by banks and energy companies, as risk sentiment weakened over worries of a global recession.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.4% to 16,940 as of 0503 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.45% to 56,891.95.

Asian share markets slid on Wednesday as surging borrowing costs fed fears of a global recession, spooking investors into the arms of the safe-haven dollar.

With rising interest rates and bond yields, the investment barrier for equities has risen, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Meanwhile, the fear of recession due to very high interest rates is adding pressure, he said.

“While India has been sharply outperforming (global markets), it is not immune to global risks and now there is a bit of catching up, with foreign investors turning huge sellers,” Khemka said.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net 28.24 billion Indian rupees ($345.63 million) of Indian equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors purchased 35.05 billion rupees shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

“Indian equities have shown resilience relative to most of advanced and emerging market peers … Notably, retail participation continues to increase,” State Bank of India’s economic research department said in a note.

Indian shares inch up as consumer stocks gain

The Nifty and Sensex are down over 2% so far this year. Meanwhile, investors are awaiting monetary policy decision from the Reserve Bank of India, which begins its three-day policy meeting Wednesday.

Ahead of the big RBI event, markets will take precautionary positions, Khemka added.

The metals index was down 0.6%, while the energy index fell 1%.

Sun Pharmaceutical industries was the top Nifty 50 gainer, rising 2%, while Oil & Natural Gas Corp the top loser, falling 2.3%.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall as metals, energy slip amid recession woes

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee adds to its gains as Dar set to take charge

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Piqued by PMH security breach, PM orders probe

Oil prices slip as dollar scales new peak

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Read more stories