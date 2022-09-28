ICMA Profile

TEXT: Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) is the premier professional accounting body, enacted through an Act of Parliament to regulate and promote the profession of Management Accountancy in Pakistan.

It is a member of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC); Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA); and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) since their formation and the only member from Pakistan on prestigious knowledge forums of IFRS Foundation and International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN).

ICMA has achieved high standards in imparting professional education, training and evaluation. Institute given statutory status in 1966, since then it has significantly grown to reach a sizeable strength of around 7,000 members, over 15,000 active students, and a nationwide network. With this strength, the Institute is in the list of one of the largest professional institutions in Pakistan.

KEY EVENTS/HAPPENINGS OF THE YEAR

President of Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Arif Alvi graced ICMA Members' Convocation 2021 at Sindh Governor House, Karachi

Hon'ble Dr. Arif Alvi, President, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was the Chief Guest at the Members' Convocation 2021 organized by the Karachi Branch Council (KBC) on November 12, 2021, at the Governor House, Karachi. The Convocation was graced by the office-bearers of ICMA and the Karachi Branch Council and attended by the qualified members along with their families. The Chief Guest along with the President ICMA, Mr. Zia ul Mustafa, presented degrees to the qualified members. He also presented shields to the office-bearers and members of the National Council of ICMA.

ICMA organized National Budget Conference 2022-23

ICMA in collaboration with Mir Khalil Ur Rehman Memorial Society organized National Budget Conference 2022-23 on June 14, 2022 at a Local Hotel, Islamabad to have an in-detail discussion on post budget scenarios. Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms and Mr. Miftah Ismail, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue were the Chief Guest. The main speakers included Mr. Shehzad Ahmed Malik, Vice President, ICMA & Chairman, TSPD Committee, Chaudhry Nadeem A. Rauf, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Mr. Abid Latif Lodhi, Chairman Advisory Board on Power Sector, ICMA, Dr. ldrees Khawaja, Chief Research PIDE, Mr. Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI and Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, CEO Tariq Qazi Management Consulting TQMC. Mr. Zia ul Mustafa, President ICMA; Mr. Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and Mr. Sohail Altaf, President, Group Leader Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) were the Guests of Honor.

President’s Meeting with Chairman SECP

Mr. Zia ul Mustafa, President ICMA Pakistan held a meeting with Mr. Aamir Khan, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on June 23, 2021 and discussed with him the Institute’s proposals for improvements in Governance, Financial Reporting and Auditing. He also strongly presented the case of Audit rights for CMAs as well as providing equal opportunities to the CMAs for different job positions in the SECP. He was accompanied by Mr. Shehzad Ahmed Malik, Vice President, ICMA.

Inauguration Ceremony of ‘ICMA World Studio’ at ICMA Islamabad

ICMA launched its very first studio named “ICMA World' on November 20, 2021. Mr. Shehzad Ahmed Malik, Vice President ICMA was the Chief Guest on the occasion who along with Mr. Adil Ameen, Chairman Islamabad Branch Council (IBC) inaugurated the studio by performing ribbon cutting ceremony. Other senior member from Islamabad were also present at the ceremony Mr. Zia ul Mustafa, President ICMA cut the red ribbon.

President ICMA inaugurated the newly-renovated Head office Building at Karachi

Mr. Zia ul Mustafa, President ICMA cut the red ribbon to mark the inaugural ceremony of the newly-renovated ICMA Head office building at Karachi. The ceremony was organized on November 13, 2021. The occasion was also graced by Mr. Shehzad Ahmed Malik, Vice President; Mr. Shaham Ahmed, Honorary Secretary; Mr. Ather Saleem Ch., Honorary Treasurer; Mr. Awais Yasin, Member National Council; Mr. Azeem Hussain, Chairman KBC; Mr. Farough Ali Naweed, Vice Chairman KBC; Mr. Hakim Ali, Secretary & Treasurer KBC; Mr. Khurram Khalid, Member KBC and Mr. Aamir Ijaz Khan, Executive Director ICMA. The ceremony was well attended by the worthy members of the Institute.

